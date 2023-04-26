Germany Completes Evacuation of Citizens From Sudan - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Germany has completed evacuation of its citizens from Sudan, as the last 78 of them flew out of the African country last night, the German Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Evacuation flights from Sudan ended: last night, another Bundeswehr A400M aircraft with 78 people landed in (Jordan)," the ministry tweeted.

Thus, Germany has evacuated over 700 people in total, around 200 of which are German citizens, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, UK Interior Minister Suella Braverman announced that about 200-300 citizens of the United Kingdom had already been evacuated from Sudan. She noted that the evacuation process is slowed down, since the UK in a completely different situation compared to other countries as a great number of British citizens currently remain in Sudan.

On Monday, the Daily Mail newspaper reported that around 4,000 Britons got stuck in the African country.

Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, in turn, said that the Indian Navy and Air Force had evacuated more than 530 Indian citizens from Sudan

Additionally, two more Romanian citizens left Sudan, and another 15 people are waiting for evacuation, according to the Romanian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier this week, the ministry announced eight Romanian citizens were evacuated in cooperation with France and Sweden.

On April 15, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 450 deaths and said more than 4,000 people had been injured.