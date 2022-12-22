UrduPoint.com

Germany Completes Nationalization Of Uniper After Approval Of European Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Germany Completes Nationalization of Uniper After Approval of European Commission

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Germany completed the nationalization of the German energy concern Uniper SE, 99% of shares of which will be transferred to the government, the German Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

"The inclusion of the Federal government into the Uniper SE energy supplier has been completed," the joint statement of the ministries said.

About 99% of the company's shares will be transferred to the federal government, which is necessary to ensure the reliability of energy supply in Germany.

"The European Commission approved this measure of assistance in accordance with the law on state aid on December 20, 2022," the statement read.

Related Topics

German Company Germany December Government

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

2 hours ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure wo ..

Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure women's rights

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.