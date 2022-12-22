Germany Completes Nationalization of Uniper After Approval of European Commission

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Germany completed the nationalization of the German energy concern Uniper SE, 99% of shares of which will be transferred to the government, the German Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

"The inclusion of the Federal government into the Uniper SE energy supplier has been completed," the joint statement of the ministries said.

About 99% of the company's shares will be transferred to the federal government, which is necessary to ensure the reliability of energy supply in Germany.

"The European Commission approved this measure of assistance in accordance with the law on state aid on December 20, 2022," the statement read.