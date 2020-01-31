Germany Concerned by 'Brazen' Violations of Libya Arms Ban - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Germany is worried by violations of the Libyan arms embargo, the government spokesman said Friday, less than two weeks after stakeholders pledged to stop funneling weapons to the war zone.

"What we hear from Libya... about various violations of the arms embargo raises concerns," Steffen Seibert told reporters at a daily briefing.

He said "brazen" violations by countries that had signed the Berlin conference communique on January 19 had been recorded.

The conference on Libyan peace saw the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Russia, the European Union and others commit to stopping shipments of weapons to the war-torn country and pressing the rival administrators to hold up the ceasefire.

But the UN envoy for Libya told the UN Security Council on Thursday that war supplies to both sides of the conflict had only increased since then, with foreign sponsors threatening the region with a much more dangerous conflagration.