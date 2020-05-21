UrduPoint.com
Germany Concerned Over Palestinian Leader's Statement On Exit From US, Israel Agreements

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:11 AM

Germany Concerned Over Palestinian Leader's Statement on Exit From US, Israel Agreements

Berlin is concerned over the statement of Palestinian National Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas that Palestine will exit all agreements with Israel and the United States as the new Israeli government voiced its plans to annex Palestinian territories, German Foreign Ministry Spokesman Christopher Burger said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Berlin is concerned over the statement of Palestinian National Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas that Palestine will exit all agreements with Israel and the United States as the new Israeli government voiced its plans to annex Palestinian territories, German Foreign Ministry Spokesman Christopher Burger said Wednesday.

Abbas made the announcement during a televised broadcast on Tuesday, citing Israel's plans to annex Palestinian lands. The leader added that the Palestinian National Authority was, once again, seeking a two-state solution to the long-running conflict.

"Yes, this is not an easy time for the Middle East peace settlement. We took note of Abbas's statement with concern. We can only wait to see whether these plans will be implemented, but we hope that both sides will remain committed to cooperating as before," Burger said during a press briefing.

The spokesman added that Germany hopes that both sides will take their obligations in the region seriously and refrain from taking unilateral actions that will harm the peace settlement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee Konstantin Kosachev told Sputnik that Moscow is ready to act as a mediator for any future negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian officials.

In January, US President Donald Trump presented his so-called deal of the century during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump's proposal sets out a two-state solution to solve the Israel-Palestine conflict, but it would also recognize Israeli settlements established in the West Bank. The deal has been categorically rejected by Palestinian officials.

