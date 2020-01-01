Germany Condemns Attacks on US Embassy in Baghdad

UrduPoint.com
Germany condemns attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad and calls on the Iraqi government to fulfill its duty to protect diplomatic missions, a Foreign Office spokeswoman said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Germany condemns attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad and calls on the Iraqi government to fulfill its duty to protect diplomatic missions, a Foreign Office spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The embassy has been under siege since Tuesday by supporters of Shiite militia that came under US fire over the weekend. Protesters set a section of its fence on fire and tried to break into the walled compound.

"We condemn the violent attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad. Safety and inviolability of diplomatic missions and their staff are core elements of the international order... Attacks cannot be justified. We expect the Iraqi government to face their responsibility," the statement read.

Unrest in Baghdad raises concern about the situation in the region, the ministry added. It said it was important to keep a sense of proportion and warned against measures that threaten Iraq's stability and security.

