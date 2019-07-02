Germany Condemns Deadly Ambulance Shelling in East Ukraine

Germany condemns a recent attack on an ambulance in eastern Ukraine and will support more efforts toward a ceasefire, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Germany condemns a recent attack on an ambulance in eastern Ukraine and will support more efforts toward a ceasefire, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The Ukrainian armed forces said Monday that a military vehicle evacuating a wounded man came under fire in the Donetsk region, which killed two servicemen. Local militias denied a role in the attack.

"We strongly condemn yesterday's shelling of an ambulance in the eastern Ukrainian conflict zone. Our thoughts are with the relatives of both victims, who were treating a wounded person at the time of the attack," the ministry said.

Germany wants the warring parties to disengage and reach a lasting ceasefire. The ministry warned them against "sabotaging" the recent progress after government troops and rebels began pulling back from Stanytsia Luhanska, a crossing point on the contact line separating the two forces.