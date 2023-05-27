Germany Condemns Deployment of Russian Nuclear Weapons in Belarus

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) The German government condemns the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus, deeming the move inconsistent with previous statements by Moscow and Minsk, German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buechner said on Friday.

"The transfer of Russian tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, as claimed by (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko, is another transparent attempt at nuclear intimidation by Russia... We strongly reject it," Buechner said at a briefing.

He added that the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus contradicts the country's previous statements about agreeing to become a nuclear-weapon-free zone, as well as Moscow's statements that countries should not place their nuclear weapons on the territory of others.

Buechner also said that NATO was fulfilling its obligations not to place nuclear weapons on the territory of the former Warsaw Pact.

At the same time, Germany itself has hosted US nuclear weapons since the Cold War.

On Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin, signed documents defining the procedure for keeping Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons in a special storage facility on the territory of Belarus.

On the same day, Lukashenko said that the transfer of nuclear ammunition had begun within the framework of agreements with Russia on the stationing of tactical nuclear weapons in the republic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 25 that Moscow and Minsk had agreed on the deployment of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which does not violate Russia's nuclear non-proliferation commitments. On April 2, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said that nuclear weapons in Belarus would be stationed closer to the western borders of the union state.