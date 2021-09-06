Germany Condemns Lengthy Sentences on Belarussian Opposition Figures Kolesnikova, Znak

The German government condemns the "baseless" sentences to Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak and the use of judicial system as a political tool, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Monday

A Minsk court sentenced Kolesnikova to 11 years and Znak to 10 years earlier on Monday.

"The German government condemns the baseless sentences passed on Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak and the use of judicial system as a tool for political persecution in Belarus. Germany expresses its unlimited solidarity with Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak and all other political prisoners in Belarus," Sasse told a briefing.

Germany will continue to put political pressure on Minsk and support the Belarusian civil society, Sasse said, adding that Berlin calls for the release of all political prisoners in Belarus.

The spokeswoman described Kolesnikova and Znak as "the symbol of the Belarusian regime's merciless treatment of opposition politicians and civil society through repression and intimidation."

Znak and Kolesnikova were senior members of the Belarusian opposition's coordination center that was created during the August 2020 presidential election. They were sentenced on charges of creating an extremist group, subversion, and conspiracy to seize power.