Germany Condemns New Missile Launches by North Korea - Foreign Office

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Germany has condemned test launches of missiles by North Korea, calling upon Pyongyang to resume negotiations with the United States and observe its international commitments, the German Federal Foreign Office said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, South Korean media reported, citing the country's military, that North Korea had fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The missiles reportedly flew some 143 miles at an 18-mile altitude.

"The German government condemns North Korea's recent tests of two short-range ballistic missiles. Since the beginning of the month, North Korea defiantly violates its obligations under UN Security Council resolutions in a series of missile tests that violate international law," the German ministry's statement read.

According to Berlin, Pyongyang's actions of "irresponsible kind" are particularly dangerous at a time when "international solidarity and cooperation is required to fight the coronavirus pandemic."

"The German government strongly urges North Korea to comply with its legal obligations, first of all, to refrain from conducting any further tests of ballistic missiles, and also to accept the US proposal to resume negotiations interrupted by North Korea," the statement read.

This launch is already Pyongyang's fourth one this year, with the first three conducted on March 2, March 9 and March 21.