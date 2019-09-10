(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The German Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Berlin condemned the new missile test carried out by Pyongyang and urged the resumption of US-North Korean talks on denuclearization.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea fired two projectiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan. The launch came just a day after North Korea's government announced that it was ready to resume talks with the United States in the second half of September.

"The German government condemns North Korea's new test of two short-range missiles. It has been the 10th test of such arms this year. The UN Security Council obliged North Korea to give up the ballistic missile program. The missile launch contradicts yesterday's statements made by First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui about the readiness to resume talks with the Untied States," the statement read.

In the statement, Berlin calls on Pyongyang to fulfill its pledges concerning talks and refrain from further provocations.

Last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had talks with President of South Korea Moon Jae-in and their US counterpart, Donald Trump. In June 2018, Kim and Trump reached an agreement stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote the complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for the freezing of US-South Korean military drills and the potential removal of US sanctions.

However, the negotiating process has stalled this year, with the tensions having escalated over Pyongyang's continued missile tests.