(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The German Foreign Office said Monday that Berlin had strongly condemned North Korea's recent launch of what it described as ballistic missiles

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The German Foreign Office said Monday that Berlin had strongly condemned North Korea's recent launch of what it described as ballistic missiles.

South Korean and US armed forces detected three launches of unidentified projectiles from the vicinity of Sondok airport overnight, which is the third live-fire test this year.

"The Federal Government vehemently condemns today's test by North Korea of several short range ballistic missiles. This was already the second such test within one week," the German ministry said.

It accused the North of "irresponsibly jeopardizing international security." The German government raised the issue with the UN Security Council last Thursday, the Foreign Office added.