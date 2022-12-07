Germany Conducts Major Operation Against Extremists Plotting Coup - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The German police are conducting one of the country's largest operations against alleged right-wing extremists who planned to storm the Bundestag, German magazine Spiegel reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The German police special forces operate simultaneously in eleven Federal states, the news outlet said, adding that 25 men and women who were either members of a right-wing terrorist organization or supported it were detained.

More than 130 homes, offices and other premises are being searched or have already been searched as part of the operation.

Extremists planned that some members of the security forces would show solidarity with the group, which would lead to a coup.