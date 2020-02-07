UrduPoint.com
Germany Confirms 13th Case Of Coronavirus - Bavarian Health Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:03 AM

Germany has confirmed the 13th case of coronavirus in the country as the wife of one of the infected patients tested positive for the virus, the health ministry of the southern federal state of Bavaria said on Thursday

Germany has confirmed the 13th case of coronavirus in the country as the wife of one of the infected patients tested positive for the virus, the health ministry of the southern Federal state of Bavaria said on Thursday.

"Currently, as of 13.

00 [12:00 GMT], a total of 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus were been recorded in Bavaria," the ministry said.

The other two cases involved German evacuees from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The current death toll from the new coronavirus has already exceeded 560 people, and over 28,000 others have been infected all over the world since it was first detected in Wuhan in December. The vast majority of cases and deaths occurred in mainland China.

