BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The first case of the African swine fever (ASF) has been detected in the eastern German state of Brandenburg on the border with Poland, German Federal Minister of food and Agriculture Julia Klockner said on Thursday.

"There was a suspected ASF case in a wild pig several kilometers away from the German-Polish border in the Spree-Neisse region [south of Brandenburg]. The suspicion was confirmed yesterday in the Berlin-Brandenburg State Laboratory," Klockner told journalists, adding that "this was the first ASF case confirmed in a wild pig in Spree-Neisse."

While the ASF is harmless for humans, it is almost always fatal for wild and domesticated pigs � the reason why Klockner said the Food and Agriculture Ministry would set up a coordination center to intensify the fight against the virus in collaboration with the ministries of defense and health.

"The infected pigs cross into Germany not only on four legs but also on four wheels," the minister added, referring to the cross-border import of animals.

In this regard, the German government will lock down the ASF-affected regions and ban the hunting and open grazing in them, according to the minister.

Several outbreaks of the African swine fever have emerged in various parts of the world over the past decade, some of them effectively contained and other spreading and killing farm animals across borders. In 2017, a large ASF outbreak emerged in Georgia and spread across the borders further northward to Belarus and southward to Iran. Another large outbreak raged across Asia in 2018-2019, affecting the meat prices worldwide, especially in Europe.

There is no approved vaccine against the ASF at this point.