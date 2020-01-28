UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Confirms 1st Case Of Coronavirus In Bavaria - Regional Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 03:44 PM

Germany Confirms 1st Case of Coronavirus in Bavaria - Regional Health Ministry

The first case of the new strain of coronavirus has been registered in southern Germany, the Health Ministry of the state of Bavaria said in a statement

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The first case of the new strain of coronavirus has been registered in southern Germany, the Health Ministry of the state of Bavaria said in a statement.

"A man from the Starnberg district has been infected with a new type of coronavirus. This was announced by a representative of the Bavarian Health Ministry in Munich late on Monday," the statement read.

According to Bavaria's infectious diseases task force, the patient is in good condition, and has been placed under quarantine and medical supervision.

The authorities are currently working on determining the patient's social circle so as to inform the people he may have been in contact with about the disease's symptoms and transmission, and the rules of hygiene.

The new strain of coronavirus was originally reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to other countries. Despite this, the World Health Organization has not yet designated it as a global health emergency.

Related Topics

World China Germany Wuhan Munich Man Circle May December From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 73 kg of crysta ..

9 minutes ago

Philips to sell home appliances unit, focus on hea ..

2 minutes ago

Rain's spell to boost wheat, oil seed pulses produ ..

2 minutes ago

China opens mental health hotline to relieve viral ..

13 minutes ago

11 killed,two injured in factory blast in Lahore

13 minutes ago

Fig leaf or first defence, Deploying flimsy masks ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.