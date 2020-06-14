UrduPoint.com
Germany Confirms 247 New Coronavirus Cases, Six Deaths - Robert Koch Institute

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Health authorities in Germany have recorded 247 new COVID-19 cases and six fatalities over the past 24 hours, marking a decrease in both parameters from the day before, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday.

The latest situation update from Germany on Saturday stated a daily increase of 348 new cases and 18 fatalities.

The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has now reached 186,269, and the death toll has reached 8,787, according to the situation update.

According to Robert Koch, which compiles the statistics for the German government, the majority of cases have been registered in the state of Bavaria (47,626), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (39,233) and Baden-Wurttemberg (35,090). The German capital city of Berlin has so far confirmed 7,282 COVID-19 cases.

