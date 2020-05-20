Germany Confirms 797 New Coronavirus Cases, 83 Deaths - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The number of new coronavirus-related fatalities per day continues growing in Germany, with 83 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which compiles official data on the coronavirus for the German government, said on Wednesday.

Following a period of decrease over the past weekend, the daily increments in the number of fatalities from COVID-19 in Germany increased from 14 on Monday to 72 on Tuesday.

Over the past 24 hours, 797 new coronavirus cases have been detected, up from 513 the day before, and 83 people died, according to RKI.

The cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany since the epidemic's start has now grown to 176,007. This includes 8,090 lethal cases and 156,900 people who have recovered.

According to the institute, the majority of cases have been registered in the state of Bavaria (45,766), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (36,766) and Baden-Wurttemberg (34,115). The German capital city of Berlin has confirmed 6,507 COVID-19 cases.