UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Confirms 797 New Coronavirus Cases, 83 Deaths - Robert Koch Institute

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

Germany Confirms 797 New Coronavirus Cases, 83 Deaths - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The number of new coronavirus-related fatalities per day continues growing in Germany, with 83 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which compiles official data on the coronavirus for the German government, said on Wednesday.

Following a period of decrease over the past weekend, the daily increments in the number of fatalities from COVID-19 in Germany increased from 14 on Monday to 72 on Tuesday.

Over the past 24 hours, 797 new coronavirus cases have been detected, up from 513 the day before, and 83 people died, according to RKI.

The cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany since the epidemic's start has now grown to 176,007. This includes 8,090 lethal cases and 156,900 people who have recovered.

According to the institute, the majority of cases have been registered in the state of Bavaria (45,766), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (36,766) and Baden-Wurttemberg (34,115). The German capital city of Berlin has confirmed 6,507 COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

German Died Germany Berlin From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reportsÂ  986 deaths with 45, 898 cases o ..

14 minutes ago

PM to address World Economic Forum today

24 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 May 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

9 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.