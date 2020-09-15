UrduPoint.com
Germany Confirms Deal To Take In 1,553 Migrants From Greece

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:55 PM

Germany confirms deal to take in 1,553 migrants from Greece

The German government confirmed Tuesday that it has agreed to take in 1,553 refugees from Greece, on top of the 150 unaccompanied minors it will offer refuge to after their camp burned down on the island of Lesbos

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The German government confirmed Tuesday that it has agreed to take in 1,553 refugees from Greece, on top of the 150 unaccompanied minors it will offer refuge to after their camp burned down on the island of Lesbos.

The beneficiaries will mainly comprise of families who have confirmed refugee status, German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, announcing the deal agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel's right-left coalition.

More Stories From World

