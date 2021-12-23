Germany Confirms First Omicron-Related Death - Robert Koch Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Germany has confirmed the first death related to the Omicron coronavirus variant, Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday

According to the Institute, a person in the age group from 60 to 79 years old died. Other details were not disclosed.