Germany Confirms First Omicron-Related Death - Robert Koch Institute

Germany Confirms First Omicron-Related Death - Robert Koch Institute

Germany has confirmed the first death related to the Omicron coronavirus variant, Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Germany has confirmed the first death related to the Omicron coronavirus variant, Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.

According to the Institute, a person in the age group from 60 to 79 years old died. Other details were not disclosed.

