Germany Confirms Next Normandy Format Meeting To Take Place In Berlin In 2 Weeks

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Germany Confirms Next Normandy Format Meeting to Take Place in Berlin in 2 Weeks

Berlin will host the next meeting in the Normandy Format in two weeks, the German government's press office told Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Berlin will host the next meeting in the Normandy Format in two weeks, the German government's press office told Sputnik.

"they (members) agreed to meet again in Berlin in two weeks," the press office said.

