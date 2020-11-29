Germany Confirms Over 14,000 New COVID-19 Cases - Robert Koch Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) Germany registered 14,611 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 21.695 a day ago, taking the total count to 1,042,700, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday.

Over the past few days, Germany has been reporting over 20,000 cases a day on average.

In addition, the country's COVID-19 death toll increased by 158 to 16,123 over the given period, while the number of recoveries surpassed 722,000.