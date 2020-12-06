UrduPoint.com
Germany Confirms Over 17,700 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Robert Koch Institute

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Germany has registered 17,767 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total count to 1,171,322, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday.

The death toll has grown by 255 to 18,772 people within the same period of time.

One day earlier, public health officials in Germany confirmed 23,318 new positive tests for the disease and a rise to the death toll of 483.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 66.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.5 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Stories From World

