Germany Confirms Over 23,300 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Robert Koch Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 10:20 AM

Germany Confirms Over 23,300 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Germany has registered 23,318 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, with total count reaching 1,153,556, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

The death toll has grown by 483 to 18,517 people within the same period of time.

One day earlier, public health officials in Germany confirmed 23,449 new positive tests for the disease and a rise to the death toll of 432.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 65.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.5 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

