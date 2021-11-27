UrduPoint.com

Germany Confirms Two Cases Of New Covid Strain: Regional Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 11:28 PM

Germany confirms two cases of new Covid strain: regional ministry

Germany on Saturday confirmed its first two cases of the new Omicron strain of Covid-19, in travellers who arrived at Munich airport from South Africa, regional officials said

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany on Saturday confirmed its first two cases of the new Omicron strain of Covid-19, in travellers who arrived at Munich airport from South Africa, regional officials said.

"Two suspected cases of the new virus variant Omicron classified by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern have been confirmed in Bavaria," the health ministry of the southern state said in a statement.

Related Topics

World Germany Munich South Africa From Airport

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson Says Omicron Might Be Spread Between ..

UK's Johnson Says Omicron Might Be Spread Between Fully Vaccinated People

38 seconds ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

41 seconds ago
 UK to toughen Covid entry rules for all arrivals

UK to toughen Covid entry rules for all arrivals

21 minutes ago
 Two Omicron Cases Detected in Germany for First Ti ..

Two Omicron Cases Detected in Germany for First Time - Reports

21 minutes ago
 Mauritius to Suspend Air Traffic From 6 Countries ..

Mauritius to Suspend Air Traffic From 6 Countries in South Africa - Foreign Mini ..

21 minutes ago
 Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Boutefl ..

Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Bouteflika 'change'

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.