Germany congratulates Trump, vows to work for 'prosperity and freedom'

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election, vowing Berlin would work with him for "prosperity and freedom".

"I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on his election as US President," the centre-left leader wrote on X, shortly after discussing the vote outcome with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Germany and the USA have long been working together successfully to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the benefit of our citizens," he wrote.

The message amounted to a pledge for a fresh start after Trump's last term in the White House, when he berated the NATO ally on what he deemed insufficient defence spending as well as on trade and other issues.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, just back from a visit to war-torn Ukraine, also congratulated Trump and pledged continued close partnership.

"Germany will be a close, reliable ally for the future American government, that is what we are offering," she said.

"As in any good partnership, where there are undoubtedly political differences, an honest and above all intensive exchange is more important than ever."

She said that during her latest visit to Ukraine, as it fights against Russian forces, "I have felt more clearly than ever before how much depends on Europeans and Americans standing up together for freedom, international law and democracy".

Concern has risen in Ukraine and across Europe as Trump has criticised the scale of US defence spending for Kyiv, and many fear his pledge to bring peace "in 24 hours" could amount to a deal on Moscow's terms.

The German foreign minister said that a just peace "will only be possible with the Ukrainians, with the Europeans and with the USA".

She added that "for me, for us, it is clear: We Europeans will now have to take on even more responsibility for security policy."

"In these stormy geopolitical times, we need to work together, on both sides of the Atlantic, more than ever -- for our freedom, our prosperity and our way of life."

A German veteran foreign policy expert from the conservative opposition party CDU, Norbert Roettgen, described Trump's claimed victory in less diplomatic terms.

"Trump is unpredictable," he told the Rheinische Post daily. "If there were further support for Ukraine under him, that would be a surprise. He believes that the Europeans should do it themselves, and this position is popular in the USA."

He predicted a "period of stress in transatlantic relations" and said that it will be up to Europe "to do our part much more quickly and comprehensively for the transatlantic partnership."

One of the first German politicians to congratulate Trump was Alice Weidel of the far-right Alternative for Germany who wrote on X early Wednesday: "Congratulations to Donald J. Trump on becoming the 47th President of the United States!"