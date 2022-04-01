UrduPoint.com

Germany Considering Expulsion Of Russian Diplomats, But No Consensus Yet - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 10:57 PM

Germany Considering Expulsion of Russian Diplomats, But No Consensus Yet - Reports

Berlin is exploring the possibility of expelling a "significant number" of Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage, but there is no consensus in the government, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing sources

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Berlin is exploring the possibility of expelling a "significant number" of Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage, but there is no consensus in the government, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing sources.

There is no consensus and understanding in the government that this step is necessary and rational, the newspaper said.

The basis for the expulsion, according to the publication, is the suspicion of working for the Russian intelligence.

According to the publication, the political director of the German Foreign Ministry, Tjorven Bellmann, spoke at a video conference with colleagues from G7 about a "package solution", which, among other things, implies the withdrawal of accreditation of employees of the Russian embassy. According to the publication, the decision could affect as many embassy employees as Belgium and the Netherlands expelled, "about 20 people."

Related Topics

Russia German Berlin Belgium Netherlands From Government

Recent Stories

US to End Policy Allowing Immediate Deportation of ..

US to End Policy Allowing Immediate Deportation of Asylum-Seeking Migrants - DHS

1 minute ago
 Russia's Novak Says IEA's Exclusion From OPEC+ Cal ..

Russia's Novak Says IEA's Exclusion From OPEC+ Calculations Due to Agency's Bias

1 minute ago
 Russian Atomic Agency Chief Says Nuclear Energy Sh ..

Russian Atomic Agency Chief Says Nuclear Energy Should Be Kept Out of Politics

1 minute ago
 Susta Bazaars to be set up in Ramzan across Baloch ..

Susta Bazaars to be set up in Ramzan across Balochistan to facilitate people: Fa ..

22 minutes ago
 Shoaib Khan assumes charge as DG PFA

Shoaib Khan assumes charge as DG PFA

22 minutes ago
 Privatisation Commission inks sale accord of Heavy ..

Privatisation Commission inks sale accord of Heavy Electric Complex with IMS

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.