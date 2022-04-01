Germany Considering Expulsion of Russian Diplomats, But No Consensus Yet - Reports

Berlin is exploring the possibility of expelling a "significant number" of Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage, but there is no consensus in the government, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing sources

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Berlin is exploring the possibility of expelling a "significant number" of Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage, but there is no consensus in the government, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing sources.

There is no consensus and understanding in the government that this step is necessary and rational, the newspaper said.

The basis for the expulsion, according to the publication, is the suspicion of working for the Russian intelligence.

According to the publication, the political director of the German Foreign Ministry, Tjorven Bellmann, spoke at a video conference with colleagues from G7 about a "package solution", which, among other things, implies the withdrawal of accreditation of employees of the Russian embassy. According to the publication, the decision could affect as many embassy employees as Belgium and the Netherlands expelled, "about 20 people."