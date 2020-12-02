UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Considering Gathering Proof Of Human Rights' Abuse In Belarus- Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 03:59 PM

Germany Considering Gathering Proof of Human Rights' Abuse in Belarus- Foreign Ministry

Germany and its partners are discussing potentially gathering proof of alleged human rights abuse in Belarus, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Germany and its partners are discussing potentially gathering proof of alleged human rights abuse in Belarus, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday.

"We are discussing with our partners how we could collect evidence of human rights being abused in Belarus to use them in court and how we could then hold the responsible parties accountable," Maas said.

The German minister called on Russia to send "a clear message" to Bearusian President Alexnder Lukashenko and urge him to join a "serious dialogue, including within the OSCE."

The European Union intends to expand the Belarus sanctions it has already introduced unless it sees some concessions from Lukashenko, Maas said.

The Belarusian presidential election, which was held in August, was followed by a wave of protests. According to the Central Election Commission, Lukashenko won, but the opposition believed that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the winner.

While dispersing protesters, the law enforcement have used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. The protests still continue, as well as rallies of Lukashenko's supporters. The authorities have said protests have radicalized.

Lukashenko has explained the turmoil by foreign interference.

Related Topics

Election Water Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan German European Union Germany Belarus August Gas From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

More than 900 accidents occurred on Quetta-Karachi ..

1 minute ago

Formula 1: Mick Schumacher joins Haas for 2021

1 minute ago

Pfizer CEO Calls UK's Use Approval for COVID-19 Va ..

1 minute ago

Brazil Resumes Uranium Production at Caetite Site ..

1 minute ago

Nation paying the price for ignoring agriculture f ..

20 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves PA resolution for Sikh Mar ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.