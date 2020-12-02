Germany Considering Gathering Proof of Human Rights' Abuse in Belarus- Foreign Ministry

Germany and its partners are discussing potentially gathering proof of alleged human rights abuse in Belarus, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Germany and its partners are discussing potentially gathering proof of alleged human rights abuse in Belarus, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday.

"We are discussing with our partners how we could collect evidence of human rights being abused in Belarus to use them in court and how we could then hold the responsible parties accountable," Maas said.

The German minister called on Russia to send "a clear message" to Bearusian President Alexnder Lukashenko and urge him to join a "serious dialogue, including within the OSCE."

The European Union intends to expand the Belarus sanctions it has already introduced unless it sees some concessions from Lukashenko, Maas said.

The Belarusian presidential election, which was held in August, was followed by a wave of protests. According to the Central Election Commission, Lukashenko won, but the opposition believed that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the winner.

While dispersing protesters, the law enforcement have used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. The protests still continue, as well as rallies of Lukashenko's supporters. The authorities have said protests have radicalized.

Lukashenko has explained the turmoil by foreign interference.