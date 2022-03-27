Germany Considering Purchasing Arrow 3 Missile Defense System From Israel - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Inspector General of the Bundeswehr Eberhard Zorn have discussed possibilities to acquire the Arrow 3 (Hetz 3) missile defense system from Israel, the Bild newspaper reports.

Such a purchase would cost Germany 2 billion Euros and the anti-ballistic missile system would enter into service in 2025, according to Bild. The defense system could cover Poland, Romania and the Baltics, thanks to the strong radars.

There has been no final decision on Arrow 3 yet, the Bild specified.

The Israeli Defense Ministry announced in January that it had conducted successful flight tests of the Arrow 3 missile defense system, designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside of the Earth's atmosphere, together with the US.