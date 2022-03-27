UrduPoint.com

Germany Considering Purchasing Arrow 3 Missile Defense System From Israel - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Germany Considering Purchasing Arrow 3 Missile Defense System From Israel - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Inspector General of the Bundeswehr Eberhard Zorn have discussed possibilities to acquire the Arrow 3 (Hetz 3) missile defense system from Israel, the Bild newspaper reports.

Such a purchase would cost Germany 2 billion Euros and the anti-ballistic missile system would enter into service in 2025, according to Bild. The defense system could cover Poland, Romania and the Baltics, thanks to the strong radars.

There has been no final decision on Arrow 3 yet, the Bild specified.

The Israeli Defense Ministry announced in January that it had conducted successful flight tests of the Arrow 3 missile defense system, designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside of the Earth's atmosphere, together with the US.

Related Topics

Israel German Germany Poland Romania January From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

8 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

8 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

8 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

8 hours ago
 Presidents urges trade bodies to link R&D with aca ..

Presidents urges trade bodies to link R&D with academia for market-driven HR

8 hours ago
 Eminent journalist ex DG APP M. Aftab passes away

Eminent journalist ex DG APP M. Aftab passes away

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>