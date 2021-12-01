UrduPoint.com

Germany Considering Resuming Work Of Embassy In Afghanistan - Russian Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 10:59 PM

Germany Considering Resuming Work of Embassy in Afghanistan - Russian Envoy

Germany is considering resuming the work of the embassy in Kabul, a number of other states are on the way, this is right, a direct dialogue with the new authorities of Afghanistan is needed, Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Germany is considering resuming the work of the embassy in Kabul, a number of other states are on the way, this is right, a direct dialogue with the new authorities of Afghanistan is needed, Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, said.

"We hear that Germany, which has already appointed an ambassador there, is also looking at how to resume the work of its diplomatic mission," Kabulov said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, noting that "the opening of embassies of a number of other countries is expected."

According to the envoy, all countries concerned about the situation in Afghanistan "must have representative offices on the spot in order to talk directly with the leadership of Afghanistan."

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Russia Germany All

Recent Stories

Estonian Troops Sent to Poland to Help Guard Borde ..

Estonian Troops Sent to Poland to Help Guard Border With Belarus - Defense Minis ..

9 minutes ago
 OPEC to Decide on Next Chief in January - Source

OPEC to Decide on Next Chief in January - Source

9 minutes ago
 NATO Chief Exceeds Authority Stating Nuclear Weapo ..

NATO Chief Exceeds Authority Stating Nuclear Weapons May End Up in E. Europe - U ..

9 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler, CP attend UAE&#039;s 50th National Day ..

UAQ Ruler, CP attend UAE&#039;s 50th National Day celebrations

23 minutes ago
 Nobody Has Officially Proposed Interim Iran Nuclea ..

Nobody Has Officially Proposed Interim Iran Nuclear Deal - Russian Envoy

21 minutes ago
 Iran Moving to Enrich Uranium in Response to US Wi ..

Iran Moving to Enrich Uranium in Response to US Withdrawal From JCPOA - Russian ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.