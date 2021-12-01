Germany Considering Resuming Work of Embassy in Afghanistan - Russian Envoy

Germany is considering resuming the work of the embassy in Kabul, a number of other states are on the way, this is right, a direct dialogue with the new authorities of Afghanistan is needed, Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, said

"We hear that Germany, which has already appointed an ambassador there, is also looking at how to resume the work of its diplomatic mission," Kabulov said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, noting that "the opening of embassies of a number of other countries is expected."

According to the envoy, all countries concerned about the situation in Afghanistan "must have representative offices on the spot in order to talk directly with the leadership of Afghanistan."