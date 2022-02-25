Germany Considers Deploying NATO Troops, Patriot Air Defenses in Baltic States - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Berlin is considering deployment of NATO soldiers and delivery of surface-to-air missile systems MIM-104 Patriot to Baltic countries, German journal Spiegel reported on Friday.

The news outlet cited the German military as saying that they had prepared proposals to Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on sending some 150 soldiers, armored fighting vehicles Boxer and surface-to-air missile systems MIM-104 Patriot to NATO's eastern flank to enhance the defensive capabilities of the Baltic countries.

Moreover, the military proposed Lambrecht to send some naval vessels, in particular a corvette and a frigate, to the Baltic and North seas as part of the NATO mission.