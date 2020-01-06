UrduPoint.com
Germany Considers Guaido As Legitimate Speaker Of Venezuelan Parliament - Government

Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:21 PM

Germany Considers Guaido as Legitimate Speaker of Venezuelan Parliament - Government

Berlin views Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate speaker of the country's National Assembly, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Berlin views Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate speaker of the country's National Assembly, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

On Sunday, Venezuelan pro-government lawmaker Luis Parra was elected as new speaker for 2020-2021 at a parliament session. Opposition lawmakers later gathered at an office of a local newspaper and voted to re-elect Guaido, who was allegedly barred from entering congress, to the post. President Nicolas Maduro said that the opposition's claims about inconsistencies in the voting procedure were baseless, while the required quorum had been confirmed by documents. According to the president, the military cordon, which prevented Guaido from taking part in the session, was set up at the request of the opposition leader himself over his fears of possible provocations.

"He [Guaido] was re-elected as the chairman of the National Assembly by 100 votes of 167 parliamentarians, that is, by an obvious majority. Thus, nothing has changed, and so the German government still considers Guaido a transitional leader," Seibert said at a briefing on Monday.

Berlin believes that the Venezuelan leadership "tried to manipulate the elections," calling restricted access to the parliament "an attack on democracy," he added.

In January 2019, Guaido, after being elected as parliament speaker, declared himself Venezuela's interim president amid anti-government protests. He was swiftly endorsed by the United States and its allies in his new capacity. More than 50 countries, including Russia, China and Turkey, however, have said that they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of the country.

