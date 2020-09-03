UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Considers Lukashenko's Claim On Falsification Of Data On Navalny 'Untrue' - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:40 PM

Germany Considers Lukashenko's Claim on Falsification of Data on Navalny 'Untrue' - Gov't

The statement by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about falsification of data on "poisoning" of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is "of course not true," the German government's press office told Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The statement by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about falsification of data on "poisoning" of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is "of course not true," the German government's press office told Sputnik.

Earlier, Lukashenko told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin that he had intercepted the conversation between Warsaw and Berlin that the statements of German Chancellor Angela Merkel about Navalny's "poisoning" had been falsified, and promised to send the records to Russian intelligence agencies.

"It goes without saying that Mr. Lukashenko's statement does not correspond to reality. Yesterday, the Federal Chancellor, the Foreign Minister and the Defense Minister expressed their views on the new circumstances in the case of Navalny's poisoning. There is nothing to add," the government said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia German Berlin Warsaw Angela Merkel Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US Charges 19 Non-Citizens With Illegally Voting i ..

38 seconds ago

Serbia, Kosovo Leaders 'Making Progress' in Talks ..

40 seconds ago

Turkey, Greece to Hold Talks Within NATO to Reduce ..

42 seconds ago

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed voices for appointment of admi ..

44 seconds ago

US Military Selects 5 New Sites for Next Phase COV ..

47 seconds ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh censure Sindh govt for delaying ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.