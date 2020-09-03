The statement by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about falsification of data on "poisoning" of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is "of course not true," the German government's press office told Sputnik

Earlier, Lukashenko told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin that he had intercepted the conversation between Warsaw and Berlin that the statements of German Chancellor Angela Merkel about Navalny's "poisoning" had been falsified, and promised to send the records to Russian intelligence agencies.

"It goes without saying that Mr. Lukashenko's statement does not correspond to reality. Yesterday, the Federal Chancellor, the Foreign Minister and the Defense Minister expressed their views on the new circumstances in the case of Navalny's poisoning. There is nothing to add," the government said.