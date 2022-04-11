Germany Constantly Checks What Weapons Can Be Sent to Kiev - Government

UrduPoint.com

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Germany is constantly checking what kind of weapons can be additionally delivered to Ukraine, Christiane Hoffmann, the first deputy spokesperson for the German government, said at a briefing in Berlin.

"The German Chancellor said last week that Russia must not win this war.

And therefore, Germany supports Ukraine with various weapons, is constantly engaged in re-checking what other weapons can be supplied," Hoffmann said.

Earlier on Monday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that Ukraine needed heavy weapons, and partners had no time for excuses, "the time has come for creativity and pragmatism."

