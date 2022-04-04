Germany Continues Reducing Energy Imports From Russia - Economy Minister

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Work on reducing energy imports from Russia continues, there has been progress in recent weeks, it was possible to significantly reduce the volume of supplies, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Work on reducing energy imports from Russia continues, there has been progress in recent weeks, it was possible to significantly reduce the volume of supplies, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

"We have been working towards independence from Russia in gas imports since I became a minister. We have been doing this in relation to coal, oil and gas. We have managed to significantly reduce imports in a few (last) weeks, and we will continue to do so," Habeck told reporters.

He added that reducing dependence on Russian raw material imports was a matter of "national security" for Germany.

