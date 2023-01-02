Germany Continues to Maintain Contacts With Russia - Government Spokesperson

Germany continues to maintain contacts with the Russian leadership, government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Germany continues to maintain contacts with the Russian leadership, government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Monday.

"I cannot say that there are no contacts with Russia. You do know that (German) Chancellor (Olaf Scholz), as well as other European Union (representatives) have direct contact with (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin," Hoffmann told a briefing.

In response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the West has launched a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow. In addition, the EU has decided to limit the movement of Russian citizens, terminating its simplified visa regime agreement with Russia, with some European countries banning Russians from entering altogether.