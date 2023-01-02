UrduPoint.com

Germany Continues To Maintain Contacts With Russia - Government Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Germany Continues to Maintain Contacts With Russia - Government Spokesperson

Germany continues to maintain contacts with the Russian leadership, government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Germany continues to maintain contacts with the Russian leadership, government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Monday.

"I cannot say that there are no contacts with Russia. You do know that (German) Chancellor (Olaf Scholz), as well as other European Union (representatives) have direct contact with (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin," Hoffmann told a briefing.

In response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the West has launched a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow. In addition, the EU has decided to limit the movement of Russian citizens, terminating its simplified visa regime agreement with Russia, with some European countries banning Russians from entering altogether.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia German European Union Germany Vladimir Putin Visa From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Turkish Drone Manufacturer Baykar's Exports Reache ..

Turkish Drone Manufacturer Baykar's Exports Reaches $1.18Bln in 2022 - Chairman

3 minutes ago
 Night shift cleanliness operation ongoing even dur ..

Night shift cleanliness operation ongoing even during dense fog

13 minutes ago
 Man shot dead by unknown person in Quetta

Man shot dead by unknown person in Quetta

13 minutes ago
 Can the French embrace cuisine sans booze?

Can the French embrace cuisine sans booze?

13 minutes ago
 Training programme for Sindh Agriculture Universit ..

Training programme for Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) security staff begins

13 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler visits ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Festival f ..

Ajman Ruler visits ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Camel Racing and Camel Beau ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.