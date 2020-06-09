Germany continues to report low level of COVID-19 infections

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

BERLIN -- New infections with COVID-19 in Germany remained just under last week's average and increased by 350 within one day to 184,543, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Tuesday.

The number of people currently infected with COVID-19 in the country declined as well and stood at around 14,340 on Tuesday, as the estimated number of people who had already recovered increased by around 600 within one day to 170,200, according to the RKI.

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the second day in a row with a single-digit increase, pushing the total cases to 8,336, the Health Ministry said.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said at a press briefing that of the new cases, six are imported and one more is a local transmission involving a foreign worker, with no local transmission involving Malaysians.

CANBERRA -- Australia has recorded only two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with no cases of community transmission, according to Health Minister Greg Hunt.

Both of the new cases were recently returned overseas travelers in hotel quarantine in New South Wales (NSW), leaving the other seven states and territories with zero new cases.

KIEV -- Ukraine reported 394 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 27,856, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 2,003 children and 5,135 health workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. A total of 12,412 patients have recovered, including 897 children and 2,896 health workers, and 810 died so far in the country.

WUHAN -- The high-speed train G1722 carrying two tonnes of crayfish departed from Wuhan Tuesday morning for Shanghai, marking the launch of a new service to help revive the crayfish industry in Hubei Province.

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei, which was once hard-hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. The province produces around half of China's annual crayfish output. The COVID-19 outbreak dealt a severe blow to the industry chain, as the epidemic hindered logistics, led to the closure of restaurants, and hurt demands.

MOSCOW -- Russia added 8,595 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 485,253, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Tuesday.

The death toll grew by 171 to 6,142, while 242,397 people have recovered, including 11,709 over the last 24 hours, said the statement.

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's Lion Air and its units of Batik Air and Wing Air have decided to restart flights for domestic routes on Wednesday as the country's economic activities have gradually been picked up, the airline said on Tuesday.

The upcoming flights would comply with the health protocols to avert the transmission of COVID-19 during air travels, the airline said in a statement.