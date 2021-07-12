(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Germany continues negotiations with the United States on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia and Western Europe, Steffen Seibert, the German government spokesperson, said on Monday during a briefing.

"Nord Stream 2 is an issue, on which, as we repeatedly claimed, we hold negotiations with the United States. I can just say that these negotiations continue.

This is an economic project; we spoke about its political issues many times before. The position is known," Seibert said.

All the permits to build the pipeline were issued many years ago, a representative for the German energy ministry added during the briefing.

US President Joe Biden will receive German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the White House on July 15. On Friday, Jen Psaki, the White House spokesperson, said that the gas pipeline would be part of the discussion.