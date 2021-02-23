UrduPoint.com
Germany Contracts Israeli Protection Systems For Leopard Tanks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 04:11 PM

The German defense ministry has signed a deal with the Israeli military to buy active tank protection systems for its mainstay Leopards from the Rafael defense firm

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The German defense ministry has signed a deal with the Israeli military to buy active tank protection systems for its mainstay Leopards from the Rafael defense firm.

"The Israel Ministry of Defense and German Federal Ministry of Defense signed a G-to-G agreement to supply Rafael's TROPHY active protection system to the German military for their fleet of LEOPARD 2 tanks," the Israeli ministry said.

The contract includes the provision of systems for a company of tanks, as well as interceptors and spare parts complemented with operational and technical training. The systems will be delivered over the next few years.

Rafael bills the system as the world's only combat-tested defense solution for tanks, which can detect and engage various kinds of threats to frontal armor, ranging from rifle and rocket fire to anti-tank guided missiles.

