Germany Convicts Former Soldier For Planning Attack Against Senior Politicians - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The higher court in the German city of Frankfurt am Main sentenced a former soldier Franco A. to 5.5 year prison term for preparing attack on senior politicians, a German newspaper reported on Friday.

The court found Franco A. guilty of preparing "a grave act of violence that posed a threat to the state," as well as of possessing illegal weapons, and forgery, German newspaper Bild reported. The three years that Franco A.

spent in prison during the proceedings will be taken into account in the imprisonment term. 

Franco A. was charged in 2017. According to the investigators, he planned to carry out an attack on high-ranking politicians out of nationalist beliefs at an unknown moment. Franco A. illegally registered as a Syrian refugee in order to use his false identity to make the attack look like a terrorist attack carried out by radical Islamist refugees, according to the prosecutor's office.

