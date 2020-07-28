UrduPoint.com
Germany Could Be At Beginning Of Second Coronavirus Wave - RKI

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:42 PM

Germany is seeing a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases that could be the beginning of a second wave, the head of the Robert Koch Institute for disease control said Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Germany is seeing a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases that could be the beginning of a second wave, the head of the Robert Koch Institute for disease control said Tuesday.

"Of course, we do not know if this is the beginning of a possible second wave but it can be... But I am optimistic that if we follow the rules we can prevent it," Lothar Wieler told reporters.

The country has recorded a total 206,242 cases and 9,122 deaths since the start of the outbreak. In the past week, 3,611 new cases were confirmed, with the daily toll going from 300-500 cases in late June to 815 on Friday and 633 on Tuesday.

"These developments are very concerning. We are seeing a large number of small outbreaks happening simultaneously in different places and they are becoming more frequent," Wieler said.

Germans are getting increasingly complacent about the risk posed by the outbreak, surveys commissioned by RKI suggest. Many people see the virus as a "smaller threat" than in spring and are reluctant to follow so-called AHA rules social distancing, hygiene, mask-wearing.

