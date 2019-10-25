Germany is ready to send 2,500 troops to northern Syria as part of its much-touted plan for an internationally run security zone, which has not received NATO backing

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Germany is ready to send 2,500 troops to northern Syria as part of its much-touted plan for an internationally run security zone, which has not received NATO backing.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has been trying to win over European allies with her vision of creating a safe zone in Syria along the Turkish border, but details have been scant.

Military experts in her ministry outlined a plan that would see the border area split in sectors that would each be 30 kilometers (19 miles) deep and stretch for 40 kilometers (25 miles), German weekly Der Spiegel said.

Germany would run one of these sectors. It would send 2,500 troops, including scouts, special operations forces, armored vehicles, self-propelled howitzers as well as fighter and reconnaissance jets. The mission would be limited to two years.

The German minister unveiled her plan a day before Russia and Turkey clinched a deal on Tuesday that extended ceasefire in northern Syria by 150 hours starting Wednesday. Russia said there was no need for further peace initiatives.