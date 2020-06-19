UrduPoint.com
Germany Counts On Iran Nuclear Deal To Prevent Escalation In Middle East - Berlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:08 PM

Germany Counts on Iran Nuclear Deal to Prevent Escalation in Middle East - Berlin

Germany sees the nuclear deal with Iran as the best way to head off an escalation in the Middle East, Foreign Office spokesman Christofer Burger said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Germany sees the nuclear deal with Iran as the best way to head off an escalation in the middle East, Foreign Office spokesman Christofer Burger said on Friday.

Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, the United States and the European Union in 2015, promising to curb its nuclear research in return for sanctions easing. The United States withdrew from the agreement three years later.

"We regretted and continue to regret the US exit from JCPOA.

We believe that JCPOA is the best and most promising way of stopping Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon... and avoiding a further escalation in the Middle East," Burger said at a news briefing.

He said Germany remained committed to the nuclear deal. Earlier in the day, the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, adopted a resolution calling on Iran to give its inspectors access to two sites where Germany and its allies suspect it is storing undeclared nuclear materials. Russia and China objected.

