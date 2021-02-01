Germany Counts on Vaccine Makers to Deliver 323.5Mln Doses by Year-End - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Germany expects to receive 323.5 million doses of various vaccines against the coronavirus by the end of the year, according to the cabinet's estimates seen by the Spiegel

The government has deduced from the EU's advance purchase agreements with six drugmakers that 18.3 million doses could be delivered by the end of this quarter, 77.1 million in the second, 126.6 million in the third, and 100.2 million in the fourth.

"Concrete supply deadlines and volumes... depend on numerous factors, primarily on clinical trials, official certification results, production, ingredient supply chains, and the outcome of quality controls," the official paper read.

These calculations suggest that Germany would have enough vaccine doses to immunize the entire population, the news website said. The vaccination rollout will peak in the third quarter, a month later that Health Minister Jens Spahn initially promised.