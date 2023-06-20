UrduPoint.com

Germany Critically Low On Standard NATO Ammunition Due To Supplies To Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 01:30 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Germany currently has only about 20,000 NATO 155mm artillery shells, although it is supposed to have at least 230,000 in stock by 2031 under NATO's requirements, due to the recent supplies to Ukraine, Germany's Der Spiegel reported on Monday, citing a document by the German Defense Ministry.

The critical shortage of ammunition is the reason why German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius intends to propose ten contracts for projectiles, including shells for Leopard tanks, to Bundestag's defense committee before the summer recess, the report said.

In March, leaders of the EU countries, including Germany, pledged to supply Ukraine with one million shells from their own stockpiles and also to buy new shells. In early June, the Polish Defense Ministry said that it had ordered one million shells by the local defense contractor to resupply the Polish army as well as to train soldiers, citing heavy ammunition shortages.

