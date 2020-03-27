Germany death toll at 270, COVID-19 cases near 45,000

Coronavirus cases in Germany continued to rise on Friday despite drastic lockdown measures to stem the virus' spread

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Coronavirus cases in Germany continued to rise on Friday despite drastic lockdown measures to stem the virus' spread.

The number of cases climbed to 44,439 on Friday, while the death toll rose to 270, according to the Berlin-based website Coronavirus-Monitor, which compiles up-to-date numbers from local health authorities.

Authorities reported 48 more fatalities and nearly 5,000 more cases over the past 24 hours.

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday evening ruled out easing lockdown measures, stressing that new infections continued to rise rapidly over the last couple of days.

The government this week tightened coronavirus restrictions, banning any social contact between more than two people in public. The Federal states also ordered all non-essential shops to close, with restaurants restricted to takeaway and delivery service.

Germany is the third-worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, but its death toll has so far remained far lower than the two hardest-hit countries, Italy and Spain.

According to a recent study by the Robert Koch Institute, most of those infected in Germany are younger and middle-aged.

More than 77% of them are age 15-59, the country's disease control agency reported on Wednesday.

Less than 20% of the infected are among the high-risk group of people 60 and over.

Germany is pursuing a strategy of widespread testing to detect those infected and isolate them, in an attempt to stem the virus' spread.

So far more than 410,000 coronavirus tests have been done across the county, including for people showing only mild symptoms.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 176 countries and territories, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 537,000 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll above 24,000 and over 123,000 recoveries.