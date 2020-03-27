UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Death Toll At 270, COVID-19 Cases Near 45,000

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:41 PM

Germany death toll at 270, COVID-19 cases near 45,000

Coronavirus cases in Germany continued to rise on Friday despite drastic lockdown measures to stem the virus' spread

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Coronavirus cases in Germany continued to rise on Friday despite drastic lockdown measures to stem the virus' spread.

The number of cases climbed to 44,439 on Friday, while the death toll rose to 270, according to the Berlin-based website Coronavirus-Monitor, which compiles up-to-date numbers from local health authorities.

Authorities reported 48 more fatalities and nearly 5,000 more cases over the past 24 hours.

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday evening ruled out easing lockdown measures, stressing that new infections continued to rise rapidly over the last couple of days.

The government this week tightened coronavirus restrictions, banning any social contact between more than two people in public. The Federal states also ordered all non-essential shops to close, with restaurants restricted to takeaway and delivery service.

Germany is the third-worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, but its death toll has so far remained far lower than the two hardest-hit countries, Italy and Spain.

According to a recent study by the Robert Koch Institute, most of those infected in Germany are younger and middle-aged.

More than 77% of them are age 15-59, the country's disease control agency reported on Wednesday.

Less than 20% of the infected are among the high-risk group of people 60 and over.

Germany is pursuing a strategy of widespread testing to detect those infected and isolate them, in an attempt to stem the virus' spread.

So far more than 410,000 coronavirus tests have been done across the county, including for people showing only mild symptoms.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 176 countries and territories, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 537,000 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll above 24,000 and over 123,000 recoveries.

Related Topics

Europe China Germany Wuhan Spain Italy Angela Merkel December All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PIA withdraws permissions to fly to UK, US and Can ..

7 minutes ago

Rupee struggles for recovery against US dollar  

14 minutes ago

Global auto sales to shrink 14% in 2020: Moody's

3 minutes ago

NIC arranges an online Hackathon to contain COVID- ..

5 minutes ago

Rodala Road police claimed on Friday

4 minutes ago

TRA puts on hold disconnection of mobile phone ser ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.