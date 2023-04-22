UrduPoint.com

Germany Decides To Expel Numerous Russian Diplomats - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Germany Decides to Expel Numerous Russian Diplomats - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Germany has decided to initiate a new massive expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in the country, with Moscow taking responsive measures, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The German government has made a decision on a new massive expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany ... We strongly condemn this actions of Berlin that continues to defiantly destroy the foundations of the Russian-German relations, including their diplomatic dimension," the ministry stated.

The Russian side announced reciprocal measures, expelling German diplomats from Russia, while also deciding to cut the maximum size of the German missions in Russia, the ministry added.

"As a response to Berlin's hostile actions, the Russian side has taken a decision on a 'mirror' expulsion of German diplomats from Russia as well as on a substantial reduction of a maximum number of employees of German diplomatic missions in our country. German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr was informed about it during the discussion in the Russian Foreign Ministry on April 5, 2023," the statement said.

