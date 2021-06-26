UrduPoint.com
Germany Declares Russia, Portugal Virus Variant Zones

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Germany's Robert Koch Institute for disease control on Friday declared Russia and Portugal virus variant zones after both countries saw a surge in cases driven by the Indian coronavirus strain Delta.

The designation will take effect on Tuesday.

travel to and from Russia and Portugal will be restricted. The dpa news agency says passenger traffic will be limited.

Those arriving in Germany from a virus variant zone must self-isolate for 14 days. PCR tests are mandatory in addition to a certificate of vaccination with an EU-approved shot. Arrivals from other at-risk zones face a 10-day quarantine.

