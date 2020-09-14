UrduPoint.com
Germany Declines To Comment On Possible Questioning Of Navalny's Ally Maria Pevchikh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:17 PM

The German Justice Ministry has declined to tell Sputnik whether they are going to interview Maria Pevchikh, an activist who accompanied Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny during his trip to Siberia and who reportedly recently arrived in Germany

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The German Justice Ministry has declined to tell Sputnik whether they are going to interview Maria Pevchikh, an activist who accompanied Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny during his trip to Siberia and who reportedly recently arrived in Germany.

According to Siberia's transport police, five of six people who accompanied Navalny in Siberia have been interviewed. The only one who dodged the questioning on the day when the opposition felt unwell on board the plane was Maria Pevchikh. She is said to have departed for Germany two days later, on August 22. Russia has sent a request for legal assistance from Germany in connection with Navalny's case.

"As a matter of principle, the Federal Ministry of Justice cannot comment on the possible content of legal assistance procedures," it said in a written reply to Sputnik.

The ministry earlier told Sputnik that they could not confirm Pevchikh's arrival, as they do not provide information on individual cases "for reasons of data protection and personal protection."

Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the 44-year-old was flown to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for further treatment.

In early September, the German government said that doctors had found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing to the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny's system.

