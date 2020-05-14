The German government declined on Thursday to comment on the recent visit of Russia's chief negotiator on Ukraine to Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The German government declined on Thursday to comment on the recent visit of Russia's chief negotiator on Ukraine to Berlin.

Dmitry Kozak, the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, was invited to the German capital for a day of talks on Wednesday despite EU sanctions against him.

"As a matter of principle, we never comment on working-level negotiations and meetings held by the chancellor's administration," the cabinet's press office told Sputnik.

A source in the know told Sputnik that Kozak came to Germany to discuss the path to Ukrainian peace and met with the German chancellor's foreign policy adviser, Jan Hecker.

Kozak, a former deputy prime minister in charge of Russia's ties with Ukraine, said later that negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict had been constructive and business-like.