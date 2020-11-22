Germany 'Deeply Regrets' US Exit From Open Skies Treaty - Maas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Germany regrets the US withdrawal from the Opens Skies arms control treaty and remains committed to its obligations, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Sunday.

President Donald Trump said on May 21 that he would take his country out of the treaty in six months, after accusing Russia of violations, which it denied. On Sunday, the US officially left the treaty.

"We deeply regret that the US decided to take this step and is now doing it. Our stance on the treaty has not changed: we see it as an important part of the arms control architecture," Maas said in a statement.

The diplomat stressed, however, that the treaty needed to be overhauled to include new mechanisms of confidence building. Germany is determined to take on this task together with its partners, he added.